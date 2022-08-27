2023: I will handle security while Tinubu will handle economy if elected- Shittima

“I have been in the theatre of conflicts for 18 years, I will lead the troops, my principal is an economy wizard who has transformed Read more

9News Nigeria Nigeria Breaking News - 9News Nigeria“I have been in the theatre of conflicts for 18 years, I will lead the troops, my principal is an economy wizard who has transformed Read more9News Nigeria



News Credibility Score: 90%