Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Investors’ Wealth at Stock Market Increases by N11bn
News photo Business Post Nigeria  - By Dipo Olowookere The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited further recorded positive trading on Friday as the bourse closed 0.04 per cent higher. It was the third consecutive trading session the market closed bullish.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Stock market increases further by 0.04% News Diary Online:
Stock market increases further by 0.04%
Stock market increases further by 0.04% Pulse Nigeria:
Stock market increases further by 0.04%
Stock market increases further by 0.04% News Verge:
Stock market increases further by 0.04%


   More Picks
1 Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play in the Champions League - Victor Osimhen?s Agent reacts to reports of swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Family members of girl, 17, who entered taxi in Lagos and found herself in Bauchi are asked to identify her at the police station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Peter Obi now national project, says Ohanaeze - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Moderna files lawsuit against Pfizer over patent theft in first Covid vaccine technology - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Why I ‘deliberately’ wore sneakers to NBA conference — Shettima - The Nation, 12 hours ago
6 Kebbi Magistrate's wife arrested after he was stabbed to death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Gov Sule submits APC convention report, returns unspent N20m - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 We are not a quack institution, Kaduna University replies ASUU president - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Chichi breaks down as Biggie issues fresh punishment - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Naira Marley’s former lawyer bags two years - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info