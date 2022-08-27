Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IGP suspends female SPY police officers for misconduct
News photo Vanguard News  - Against the backdrop of the increasing rate of human rights abuses associated with abuse of police uniforms, the Inspector-General of Police

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police suspends two female SPY officers over viral Tik Tok video Daily Post:
Police suspends two female SPY officers over viral Tik Tok video
Police suspends two female SPY officers over viral Tik Tok video Nigerian Eye:
Police suspends two female SPY officers over viral Tik Tok video
Police Suspends Two Female Spy Officers Over Viral Tik Tok Video Benco News:
Police Suspends Two Female Spy Officers Over Viral Tik Tok Video
Police Suspends Two Female SPY Officers Over Viral Tik Tok Video Screen Gist:
Police Suspends Two Female SPY Officers Over Viral Tik Tok Video
IGP Suspends Female Police Officers For Violation Of Social Media Policy Nigeria Breaking News:
IGP Suspends Female Police Officers For Violation Of Social Media Policy
IGP suspends female SPY police officers for misconduct Republican Nigeria:
IGP suspends female SPY police officers for misconduct
Police suspends two female SPY officers over viral Tik Tok video See Naija:
Police suspends two female SPY officers over viral Tik Tok video
Police suspends two female SPY officers over viral Tik Tok video Affairs TV:
Police suspends two female SPY officers over viral Tik Tok video


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi now national project, says Ohanaeze - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 IGP suspends female SPY police officers for misconduct - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 Why I ‘deliberately’ wore sneakers to NBA conference — Shettima - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Listen to presidential candidates not through proxy, Peter Obi tells Nigerians - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
5 Police kill suspected armed robber, recover gun in Delta - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Chelsea and Leicester city agree £70m fee for French defender Wesley Fofana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
8 Nigeria Is On Drip And Oxygen – Samuel Ortom - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Jonathan advocates scholarships for talented African youths - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
10 Nigerian man poses as UK-based doctor online, dupes Indian women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info