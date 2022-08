“It’s a taboo for my wife to earn more than me” – Man asks wife to quit job after she broke their agreement

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



A man has taken to social media to lament after his wife violated their agreement that, after he finances her education, she would not earn more than him. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogA man has taken to social media to lament after his wife violated their agreement that, after he finances her education, she would not earn more than him.



News Credibility Score: 90%