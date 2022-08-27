Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady left devastated after discovering her boyfriend impregnated her mother (Video)
News photo Correct NG  - A young lady has revealed that she broke up with her boyfriend after finding out he impregnated her mother. She shared her story in a video making the rounds online, and recounted how it all happened when she was away.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Lady left heartbroken after discovering her boyfriend impregnated her mother (Video) The Info NG:
Lady left heartbroken after discovering her boyfriend impregnated her mother (Video)
How I discovered my boyfriend impregnated my mum - Lady says Gist Reel:
How I discovered my boyfriend impregnated my mum - Lady says
How I discovered my mom was impregnated by my boyfriend — Lady Instablog 9ja:
How I discovered my mom was impregnated by my boyfriend — Lady
“How I found out my mother was impregnated by my boyfriend” – Lady narrates (Video) Naija Parrot:
“How I found out my mother was impregnated by my boyfriend” – Lady narrates (Video)
“How I found out my mother was impregnated by my boyfriend” – Lady narrates Edujandon:
“How I found out my mother was impregnated by my boyfriend” – Lady narrates


   More Picks
1 Multichoice launches new DSTV channel, Movie Room - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
2 Chelsea and Leicester city agree £70m fee for French defender Wesley Fofana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 President Buhari rejoices with Segun Odegbami at 70 - Encomium Magazine, 14 hours ago
4 BBNaija: We’ll not be in same space if not for Biggie – Sheggz to Chizzy - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Police kill suspected armed robber, recover gun in Delta - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 What have they done that is wrong? - Singer Daddy Showkey queries the suspension of two police supernumerary officers over their viral Tiktok video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 BBNaija: I regret merger of housemates – Amaka - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 2023: INEC tells Kano journalists to be fair, unbias in their reportage - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady narrates how she turned around her life for good after she stopped being a prostitute who was paid '¬10 per client (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info