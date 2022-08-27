Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSCDC destroys 50 illegal refineries, 300 trucks, arrests 200 suspects
Daily Post  - Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), says that 50 illegal refineries have been destroyed, 300 trucks recovered and 200 suspects arrested within one year by the Corps. Speaking in Abuja on ...

10 hours ago
