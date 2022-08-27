Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fresh shelling at Ukraine power plant as operator warns of radiation risk
News photo The Guardian  -
Ukraine and Russia traded fresh accusations of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday, as its operator warned of a radioactive leak risk at the atomic facility.

