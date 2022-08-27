Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandit Terrorists Reportedly Abduct Senior Police Intelligence Officers
Naija News  - Bandit terrorists have reportedly kidnapped two senior police intelligence officers travelling along the highway between Abuja and Kogi during the week.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Bandits Kidnap Senior Police Intelligence Officers On Abuja Highway Naija Loaded:
Bandits Kidnap Senior Police Intelligence Officers On Abuja Highway
Bandits kidnap senior police intelligence officers on Abuja highway Peoples Gazette:
Bandits kidnap senior police intelligence officers on Abuja highway
Bandits abduct two senior police officers on Abuja highway The Street Journal:
Bandits abduct two senior police officers on Abuja highway


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi now national project, says Ohanaeze - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 IGP suspends female SPY police officers for misconduct - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 Why I ‘deliberately’ wore sneakers to NBA conference — Shettima - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Police kill suspected armed robber, recover gun in Delta - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 Chelsea and Leicester city agree £70m fee for French defender Wesley Fofana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
7 Nigeria Is On Drip And Oxygen – Samuel Ortom - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 Jonathan advocates scholarships for talented African youths - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Nigerian man poses as UK-based doctor online, dupes Indian women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Trapped Revenue: CBN Bows to Foreign Airlines’ Pressure, Releases $265m - This Day, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info