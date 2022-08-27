Naira Marley’s Former Lawyer, Taiwo Oreagba, Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison KOKO TV Nigeria - A court has sent musician, Naira Marley’s former lawyer to prison. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja High Court in Lagos on Friday sentenced the lawyer identified as Taiwo Oreagba, to two years imprisonment for soliciting a N4million bribe.



