Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video)
Correct NG  - Afrobeats singer, Daniel Benson, also known as BNXN, has joined a group of Nigerian entertainers involved in a leaked tape scandal. A Swedish lady alleged to be his grirlfriend leaked a bedroom video of herself together with the musician.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video) Naija on Point:
Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video)
Lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video) Gist Reel:
Lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video)
“Now Ruger go dey type somewhere”- Reactions as Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN, says he’s denying getting her pregnant [Video] Gist Lovers:
“Now Ruger go dey type somewhere”- Reactions as Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN, says he’s denying getting her pregnant [Video]


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi now national project, says Ohanaeze - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 IGP suspends female SPY police officers for misconduct - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 Why I ‘deliberately’ wore sneakers to NBA conference — Shettima - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Police kill suspected armed robber, recover gun in Delta - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 Chelsea and Leicester city agree £70m fee for French defender Wesley Fofana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
7 Nigeria Is On Drip And Oxygen – Samuel Ortom - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 Jonathan advocates scholarships for talented African youths - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Nigerian man poses as UK-based doctor online, dupes Indian women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Trapped Revenue: CBN Bows to Foreign Airlines’ Pressure, Releases $265m - This Day, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info