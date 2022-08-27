Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anxiety as ASUU NEC convenes for crucial meeting over strike
News photo The Nation  - ….Students, parents await ASUU’s decision on strike …ASUU president denies calling State varsities quackThe National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will Sunday night/Monday morning decide on whether the

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Strike: ASUU NEC in crucial meeting Vanguard News:
Strike: ASUU NEC in crucial meeting
ASUU holds crucial NEC meeting Sunday The Sun:
ASUU holds crucial NEC meeting Sunday
ASUU NEC In Crucial Meeting Over Prolonged Strike The Trent:
ASUU NEC In Crucial Meeting Over Prolonged Strike
Strike: ASUU NEC in crucial meeting Republican Nigeria:
Strike: ASUU NEC in crucial meeting


   More Picks
1 Multichoice launches new DSTV channel, Movie Room - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
2 Chelsea and Leicester city agree £70m fee for French defender Wesley Fofana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 President Buhari rejoices with Segun Odegbami at 70 - Encomium Magazine, 14 hours ago
4 BBNaija: We’ll not be in same space if not for Biggie – Sheggz to Chizzy - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Police kill suspected armed robber, recover gun in Delta - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 What have they done that is wrong? - Singer Daddy Showkey queries the suspension of two police supernumerary officers over their viral Tiktok video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 BBNaija: I regret merger of housemates – Amaka - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 2023: INEC tells Kano journalists to be fair, unbias in their reportage - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady narrates how she turned around her life for good after she stopped being a prostitute who was paid '¬10 per client (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info