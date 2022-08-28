Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Williams sisters Serena, Venus team up for doubles at U.S. Open
Peoples Gazette  - Williams sisters Serena, Venus team up for doubles at U.S. Open

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Williams Sisters to Play US Open Doubles Together Serena Williams will play alongside older sister Venus in the US Open doubles in what will be the final tournament of her career. This Day:
Williams Sisters to Play US Open Doubles Together Serena Williams will play alongside older sister Venus in the US Open doubles in what will be the final tournament of her career.
US Open: Serena, Venus Williams get doubles wild card Vanguard News:
US Open: Serena, Venus Williams get doubles wild card
Serena, Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Premium Times:
Serena, Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open
Serena, Venus Williams set for US Open doubles - P.M. News PM News:
Serena, Venus Williams set for US Open doubles - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Jigawa - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Multichoice launches new DSTV channel, Movie Room - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
4 President Buhari rejoices with Segun Odegbami at 70 - Encomium Magazine, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
6 Anxiety as ASUU NEC convenes for crucial meeting over strike - The Nation, 22 hours ago
7 NSCDC upgrades officers to new ranks as 5, 010 get promotions - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video) - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Oshiomhole reveals only way APC can help Tinubu win presidential election - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 How bandits force oppressed victims to release their wives, daughters for sex - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info