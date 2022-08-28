Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Five cases of Lassa fever reported in Ondo, Edo in one week – NCDC
The Nation  - Five new cases of Lassa fever have been reported in Ondo and Edo States in the last seven days (between August 15 to 21), which together contribute 57 percent of the disease burden in the country, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ( ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

