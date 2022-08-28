Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EDO: Obaseki goes after land grabbers with ‘special police’
Vanguard News  - Governor, Godwin Obaseki has inaugurated a Special Police unit to check activities of land grabbers in Edo State.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Gov Obaseki inaugurates special police unit to check activities of land grabbers The Nation:
PHOTOS: Gov Obaseki inaugurates special police unit to check activities of land grabbers
Land grabbing: Obaseki inaugurates Special Police to tackle menace Daily Trust:
Land grabbing: Obaseki inaugurates Special Police to tackle menace
Obaseki inaugurates Special Police to tackle land grabbers - P.M. News PM News:
Obaseki inaugurates Special Police to tackle land grabbers - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
3 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 5 hours ago
4 How bandits force oppressed victims to release their wives, daughters for sex - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
5 Lady In Pink – Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her 38th Birthday in Style (Photos) - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
6 Mama Biafra released from DSS custody - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 “I am pregnant for BNXN and he is trying to silence me and run away” — Swedish Lady claims as she shares intimate videos of the times they were together. - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
8 19 Gbosas for the Grandmaster of Data!!! - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 Yiaga Africa advocates use of People’s Assembly to improve democratic practice in Nigeria - National Accord, 17 hours ago
10 Five cases of Lassa fever reported in Ondo, Edo in one week – NCDC - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info