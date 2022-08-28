Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Transfer: Antony goes on strike at Ajax to force Man Utd move
Daily Post  - Ajax forward, Antony, has gone on strike at the club in a bid to force through a move to Manchester United. The UK Mirror reports that the 22-year-old is

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man Utd Close To Agreeing Antony Deal With Ajax Independent:
Man Utd Close To Agreeing Antony Deal With Ajax
Antony ‘Goes On Strike At Ajax To Force Manchester United Move’ KOKO TV Nigeria:
Antony ‘Goes On Strike At Ajax To Force Manchester United Move’
Antony desperate to join Man Utd, goes on strike at Ajax in bid to force through Red Devil’s move Republican Nigeria:
Antony desperate to join Man Utd, goes on strike at Ajax in bid to force through Red Devil’s move


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Jigawa - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Multichoice launches new DSTV channel, Movie Room - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
4 President Buhari rejoices with Segun Odegbami at 70 - Encomium Magazine, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
6 Anxiety as ASUU NEC convenes for crucial meeting over strike - The Nation, 22 hours ago
7 NSCDC upgrades officers to new ranks as 5, 010 get promotions - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video) - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Oshiomhole reveals only way APC can help Tinubu win presidential election - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 How bandits force oppressed victims to release their wives, daughters for sex - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info