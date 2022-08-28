Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pakistan Monsoon Flooding Death Toll Tops 1,000
News photo The Street Journal  - By Guardian Nigeria 28 August 2022   |   7:57 am The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033, according to figures released Sunday by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The death toll from ...

