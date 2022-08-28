Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WATCH: Davido Performs And Dances With Usher In Las Vegas
Jaguda.com  - Nigerian music superstar Davido has been spotted performing and dancing with Usher Raymond at a concert in Las Vegas. In a viral video making rounds on social media, Davido is performing his hit ‘Fall’ and Usher is also on stage dancing.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Davido, Usher stage in Las Vegas Daily Trust:
VIDEO: Davido, Usher stage in Las Vegas
Davido And Usher Perform Together On Stage In Las Vegas (Video) Tori News:
Davido And Usher Perform Together On Stage In Las Vegas (Video)
Oshey! Watch Davido Perform Alongside Usher At The Park MGM KOKO TV Nigeria:
Oshey! Watch Davido Perform Alongside Usher At The Park MGM


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Jigawa - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Multichoice launches new DSTV channel, Movie Room - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
4 President Buhari rejoices with Segun Odegbami at 70 - Encomium Magazine, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
6 Anxiety as ASUU NEC convenes for crucial meeting over strike - The Nation, 22 hours ago
7 NSCDC upgrades officers to new ranks as 5, 010 get promotions - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video) - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Oshiomhole reveals only way APC can help Tinubu win presidential election - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 How bandits force oppressed victims to release their wives, daughters for sex - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info