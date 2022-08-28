Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian Man And His Indian Wife Arrested For Allegedly Duping Government Employee Of Over N15m (Photos)
Tori News
- Nigerian Man And His Indian Wife Arrested For Allegedly Duping Government Employee Of Over N15m (Photos)
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian man and his Indian wife arrested for allegedly duping government employee of over N15m
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man and his Indian wife arrested for allegedly duping government employee of over N15m
GQ Buzz:
Nigerian man and his Indian wife arrested for allegedly duping government employee of over N15m
Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian man, Indian wife arrested for allegedly duping government employee of over N15m
Within Nigeria:
Nigerian man, Indian wife arrested for allegedly duping government employee of over N15m
Osmek News:
Nigerian man and his Indian wife arrested for allegedly duping Government employee of over N15m
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian man and his Indian wife arrested for allegedly duping government employee of over N15m
More Picks
1
We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Ghana threaten Nigeria’s progress again as Black Galaxies defeat Super Eagles B -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
13 hours ago
3
Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Three dead, four injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
5
NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, rains from Monday -
News Diary Online,
14 hours ago
6
Thousands march in Onitsha, Anambra in support of Peter Obi -
Prompt News,
17 hours ago
7
Community members tie and flog widow after her late husband's brother's wife accused her of being a witch (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Strike: FG should sign renegotiated agreement with ASUU immediately – Falana -
Core TV News,
21 hours ago
9
2023: Bauchi Gov Drops Deputy, Unveils Jatau As Running Mate -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
10
Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri -
Legit,
17 hours ago
