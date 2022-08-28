Post News
News at a Glance
“I am pregnant for BNXN and he is trying to silence me and run away” — Swedish Lady claims as she shares intimate videos of the times they were together.
Yaba Left Online
- Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, otherwise known as Bnxn, is currently trending on social media after he was called out by a Swedish lady who claims to be his girlfriend.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Dabigal Blog:
“I am pregnant for BNXN and he is trying to silence me and run away” — Swedish Lady claims as she shares intimate videos of the times they were together.
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I am pregnant for Bnxn and he is trying to silence me and run away” – Swedish Lady claims as she leaks his intimate video
Naija Parrot:
“I am pregnant for Bnxn and he is trying to silence me and run away” – Swedish Lady claims as she leaks his intimate video
Correct Kid:
“I am pregnant for BNXN and he is trying to silence me and run away” — Swedish Lady claims as she shares intimate videos of the times they were together.
More Picks
1
We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Nigerian couple make grand entrance at their wedding as they arrive in a private jet and Lamborghini (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
3
Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri -
Legit,
5 hours ago
4
How bandits force oppressed victims to release their wives, daughters for sex -
Daily Trust,
10 hours ago
5
Lady In Pink – Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her 38th Birthday in Style (Photos) -
Edujandon,
5 hours ago
6
Mama Biafra released from DSS custody -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
“I am pregnant for BNXN and he is trying to silence me and run away” — Swedish Lady claims as she shares intimate videos of the times they were together. -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
8
19 Gbosas for the Grandmaster of Data!!! -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
9
Yiaga Africa advocates use of People’s Assembly to improve democratic practice in Nigeria -
National Accord,
17 hours ago
10
Five cases of Lassa fever reported in Ondo, Edo in one week – NCDC -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
