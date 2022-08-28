Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three Months After Illegal Detention, Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS, Release Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mum, Mama Biafra Without Charging Her With Any Offence
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Three Months After Illegal Detention, Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS, Release Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mum, Mama Biafra Without Charging Her With Any Offence

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DSS releases IPOB supporter, Mama Biafra The Punch:
DSS releases IPOB supporter, Mama Biafra
DSS releases Mama Biafra after three months in detention, for showing support to Kanu Ripples Nigeria:
DSS releases Mama Biafra after three months in detention, for showing support to Kanu
IPOB PM News:
IPOB's supporter Mama Biafra released by DSS - P.M. News
After Weeks In Detention DSS Finally Releases Mama Biafra Naija News:
After Weeks In Detention DSS Finally Releases Mama Biafra
Mama Biafra released by DSS [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Mama Biafra released by DSS [PHOTOS]
IPOB Supporter, Mama Biafra, Arrested May 18 By DSS, Released Global Upfront:
IPOB Supporter, Mama Biafra, Arrested May 18 By DSS, Released


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 13 hours ago
3 Three Months After Illegal Detention, Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS, Release Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mum, Mama Biafra Without Charging Her With Any Offence - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
4 ‘Why Ndidi Did Not Start Against Chelsea’ —Leicester Boss, Rodgers - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
5 NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, rains from Monday - News Diary Online, 9 hours ago
6 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 NDLEA foils attempt to export tramadol, arrests eight - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
8 Massive crowd as Anambra 'Obidients' holds peaceful rally for Peter Obi - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 NDLEA seizes tonnes of narcotics in 6 states, others - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
10 2023: Bauchi Gov Drops Deputy, Unveils Jatau As Running Mate - Leadership, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info