Ligue 1: Simon On Target, Bags Assist In Nantes' Home Win Against Toulouse
News photo Complete Sports  - Moses Simon scored once and provided an assist as Nantes defeated Toulouse 3-1 in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday. Toulouse took the place lead through Zakaria Aboukhkal in the 15th minute.

20 hours ago
