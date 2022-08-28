Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Community members tie and flog widow after her late husband's brother's wife accused her of being a witch (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video of a widow being tied and flogged by members of her community in Umueghu in  Amaegbuato autonomous community Nkpa Bende Local Government, Abia state, has been shared online.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

