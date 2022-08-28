Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-militants threaten mass protest over surveillance contract
The Punch  - A forum of ex-militants under the auspices of Akwa Ibom Ex-militants Forum has given seven days ultimatum to the Federal Government to revoke its N4 billion monthly surveillance award to the former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

A’Ibom ex-militants want Tompolo’s surveillance contract revoked The Guardian:
A’Ibom ex-militants want Tompolo’s surveillance contract revoked
A’Ibom ex-militants kick over N48b pipeline contract The Nation:
A’Ibom ex-militants kick over N48b pipeline contract
Youth Leader Faults N4bn Tompolo’s Surveillance Contract The Tide:
Youth Leader Faults N4bn Tompolo’s Surveillance Contract


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Three dead, four injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Thousands march in Onitsha, Anambra in support of Peter Obi - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
5 Strike: FG should sign renegotiated agreement with ASUU immediately – Falana - Core TV News, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Bauchi Gov Drops Deputy, Unveils Jatau As Running Mate - Leadership, 19 hours ago
7 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 15 hours ago
8 $23 million Abacha loot may be re-looted – SERAP says in Letter to Buhari - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
9 Three Months After Illegal Detention, Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS, Release Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mum, Mama Biafra Without Charging Her With Any Offence - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 TASUED suspends lecturer declared wanted by ICPC for alleged abuse of office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info