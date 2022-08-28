TAJBank to Kick off N100bn Sukuk Bond Issuance, Targets N30bn Capital Base Prompt News - By Tony Obiechina, Abuja TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest lender, has formalized the kickoff the bank’s N100 billion Sukuk bond issuance with the signing of the all parties for issuance of the first ever non-interest private Sukuk bond ...



News Credibility Score: 99%