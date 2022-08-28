Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

West Ham win piles pressure on Gerrard, Newcastle snatch draw
News photo The Guardian  - West Ham won for the first time in the Premier League this season as their 1-0 victory piled fresh pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, while Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin rescued a 1-1 draw at Wolves on Sunday.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

