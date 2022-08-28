Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB warns against criminalities in South-East
The Punch  - The Indigenous People of Biafra has warned those who claim to be fighting for Biafra actualisation and praying for the peaceful return of its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to eschew all kidnappings for ransom and other forms of criminalities in the South-East ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB warns kidnappers, bandits in South East The Sun:
IPOB warns kidnappers, bandits in South East
IPOB warns criminals on killing, kidnapping in South-East Ripples Nigeria:
IPOB warns criminals on killing, kidnapping in South-East


