Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chaos In Lagos As Cultists Clash
News photo News Break  - There is pandemonium in the Mile 12 area of Lagos State on Sunday as two rival cult groups clashed. Reports reaching Newsbreak.ng indicate that the clash occurred when a cult member named Suleman

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NURTW leader killed as cultists clash in Lagos The Nation:
NURTW leader killed as cultists clash in Lagos
Breaking : Tension As Deadly Cultists Clash In Lagos Nigeria Breaking News:
Breaking : Tension As Deadly Cultists Clash In Lagos


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Three Months After Illegal Detention, Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS, Release Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mum, Mama Biafra Without Charging Her With Any Offence - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Massive crowd as Anambra 'Obidients' holds peaceful rally for Peter Obi - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 NDLEA seizes tonnes of narcotics in 6 states, others - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 How bandits force oppressed victims to release their wives, daughters for sex - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
7 Lady In Pink – Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her 38th Birthday in Style (Photos) - Edujandon, 8 hours ago
8 Pope swears in Okpaleke, 19 others as Catholic Church Cardinals - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Mama Biafra released from DSS custody - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info