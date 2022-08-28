CELEB GIST: Buju says music industry filled with fake people.

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
2
|
Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit,
8 hours ago
|
3
|
Three Months After Illegal Detention, Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS, Release Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mum, Mama Biafra Without Charging Her With Any Offence - Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
|
4
|
Massive crowd as Anambra 'Obidients' holds peaceful rally for Peter Obi - Legit,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
NDLEA seizes tonnes of narcotics in 6 states, others - The Guardian,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
How bandits force oppressed victims to release their wives, daughters for sex - Daily Trust,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
Lady In Pink – Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her 38th Birthday in Style (Photos) - Edujandon,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
Pope swears in Okpaleke, 19 others as Catholic Church Cardinals - The Nation,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Mama Biafra released from DSS custody - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
|
10
|
Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago