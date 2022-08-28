Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CELEB GIST: Buju says music industry filled with fake people.
Ripples Nigeria  - Davido showers encomium on Wizkid’s mum Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido was full of praises for the mother of his colleague, Wizkid after he met her at the airport.

14 hours ago
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Three Months After Illegal Detention, Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS, Release Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mum, Mama Biafra Without Charging Her With Any Offence - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Massive crowd as Anambra 'Obidients' holds peaceful rally for Peter Obi - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 NDLEA seizes tonnes of narcotics in 6 states, others - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 How bandits force oppressed victims to release their wives, daughters for sex - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
7 Lady In Pink – Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her 38th Birthday in Style (Photos) - Edujandon, 8 hours ago
8 Pope swears in Okpaleke, 19 others as Catholic Church Cardinals - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Mama Biafra released from DSS custody - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
