Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ghana threaten Nigeria’s progress again as Black Galaxies defeat Super Eagles B
News photo SoccerNet Nigeria  - Super Eagles B progression to the CHAN is facing threats after a capitulation in Cape Coast  The Home-Based Super Eagles stars were on Sunday defeated by the Black Galaxies in the WAFU section of the CHAN Qualifiers. The first half ended goalless with ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ghana beat Nigeria again as Black Galaxies hit CHAN Eagles 2-0 The Guardian:
Ghana beat Nigeria again as Black Galaxies hit CHAN Eagles 2-0
Algeria 2023: Black Galaxies snatches win over Eagles B The Sun:
Algeria 2023: Black Galaxies snatches win over Eagles B
Algeria 2023: Home based Eagles beaten 2-0 by Black Galaxies The News Guru:
Algeria 2023: Home based Eagles beaten 2-0 by Black Galaxies
Algeria 2023: Ghana’s Black Galaxies tame Super Eagles The Eagle Online:
Algeria 2023: Ghana’s Black Galaxies tame Super Eagles
CHAN Eagles have the quality to beat Ghana in Cape Coast – Yusuf Brila:
CHAN Eagles have the quality to beat Ghana in Cape Coast – Yusuf


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Three dead, four injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Thousands march in Onitsha, Anambra in support of Peter Obi - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
5 Strike: FG should sign renegotiated agreement with ASUU immediately – Falana - Core TV News, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Bauchi Gov Drops Deputy, Unveils Jatau As Running Mate - Leadership, 19 hours ago
7 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 15 hours ago
8 $23 million Abacha loot may be re-looted – SERAP says in Letter to Buhari - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
9 Three Months After Illegal Detention, Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS, Release Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mum, Mama Biafra Without Charging Her With Any Offence - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 TASUED suspends lecturer declared wanted by ICPC for alleged abuse of office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info