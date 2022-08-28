Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Contextualising ‘emergency Hajj 2022’ in relation to Nigeria, by Tunde Akanni
The Eagle Online  - As is often the case with most topical issues these days, Hajj administration in Nigeria got some undeserved jabs of unfounded, online vituperations.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Contextualising ‘Emergency Hajj 2022’ in relation to Nigeria, By Tunde Akanni, PhD News Diary Online:
Contextualising ‘Emergency Hajj 2022’ in relation to Nigeria, By Tunde Akanni, PhD
Contextualising “Emergency Hajj 2022” In Relation To Nigeria NPO Reports:
Contextualising “Emergency Hajj 2022” In Relation To Nigeria


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 10 hours ago
3 Massive crowd as Anambra 'Obidients' holds peaceful rally for Peter Obi - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 NDLEA seizes tonnes of narcotics in 6 states, others - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
5 How bandits force oppressed victims to release their wives, daughters for sex - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
6 Lady In Pink – Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her 38th Birthday in Style (Photos) - Edujandon, 11 hours ago
7 Mama Biafra released from DSS custody - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 “I am pregnant for BNXN and he is trying to silence me and run away” — Swedish Lady claims as she shares intimate videos of the times they were together. - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
10 2023: Bauchi Gov Drops Deputy, Unveils Jatau As Running Mate - Leadership, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info