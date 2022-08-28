Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Pregnant side chick crashes boyfriend?s wedding (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video of a pregnant side chick crashing her boyfriend’s wedding is making rounds online.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Pregnant side chick crashes her man's wedding (video)
Naija Parrot:
Pregnant side chick crashes boyfriendâs wedding (video)
Edujandon:
Funny Moment As Pregnant Side Chick Crashes And Destroyed Her Man’s Wedding
Gist Reel:
Pregnant side chic crashes boyfriend’s wedding
More Picks
1
Nigerian soldier reunites with his mother after one year on frontline (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Groom and five others found dead after traditional wedding in Enugu community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Reactions as man proposes to lover at Peter Obi's rally in Onitsha [Video] -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
4
Huge tragedy as dismissed Zamfara Emir, Atiku dies in Dubai -
Legit,
6 hours ago
5
Ghana threaten Nigeria’s progress again as Black Galaxies defeat Super Eagles B -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
19 hours ago
6
Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
7
Community members tie and flog widow after her late husband's brother's wife accused her of being a witch (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
TASUED suspends lecturer declared wanted by ICPC for alleged abuse of office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
2023: Why Nigeria can’t leave Shettima in charge of security – PDP -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
10
MTV VMAs 2022: See full list of winners -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...