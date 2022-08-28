74-year-old Kogi man marries for the first time







Awal wedded 45-year-old divorcee, Mallama Rahmat Muhammad, in Lokoja, the Kogi st Linda Ikeji Blog - A 74-year-old man from Kogi State identified as Mallam Muhammad Awal, has married for the first time.Awal wedded 45-year-old divorcee, Mallama Rahmat Muhammad, in Lokoja, the Kogi st



News Credibility Score: 99%