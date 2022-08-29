Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


A Nation In Chains
News photo Leadership  - Something remarkable happened last week at the 2022 Nigeria Bar Association( NBA)conference in Lagos. However, social media was awash with mundane, trivial, irrelevant, and cosmetic portrayals and representations of the Vice-Presidential candidate of ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
A nation in chains
A Nation In Chains president in 2023. Independent:
A Nation In Chains president in 2023.
A Nation In Chains The New Diplomat:
A Nation In Chains


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Ghana threaten Nigeria’s progress again as Black Galaxies defeat Super Eagles B - SoccerNet Nigeria, 14 hours ago
3 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Three dead, four injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, rains from Monday - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Thousands march in Onitsha, Anambra in support of Peter Obi - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
7 Community members tie and flog widow after her late husband's brother's wife accused her of being a witch (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Strike: FG should sign renegotiated agreement with ASUU immediately – Falana - Core TV News, 21 hours ago
9 2023: Bauchi Gov Drops Deputy, Unveils Jatau As Running Mate - Leadership, 21 hours ago
10 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info