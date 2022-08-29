Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria can’t leave security to Shettima – PDP
News photo The Punch  - The Peoples Democratic Party has warned that Nigeria cannot afford to leave the running mate of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, in charge of the nation’s security owing to its antecedents.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

