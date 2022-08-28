Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido And Usher Show Off Dancing Moves While Performing Together In US [Video]
Kanyi Daily  - Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido and international superstar, Usher Raymond, thrilled their fans while performing together on stage in, Las Vegas, United States. Usher And Davido Share Stage In Las Vegas The Afrobeats star made an appearance at ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Davido, Usher stage in Las Vegas Daily Trust:
VIDEO: Davido, Usher stage in Las Vegas
Davido And Usher Perform Together On Stage In Las Vegas (Video) Tori News:
Davido And Usher Perform Together On Stage In Las Vegas (Video)
Oshey! Watch Davido Perform Alongside Usher At The Park MGM KOKO TV Nigeria:
Oshey! Watch Davido Perform Alongside Usher At The Park MGM
Jaguda.com:
WATCH: Davido Performs And Dances With Usher In Las Vegas


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Three dead, four injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Thousands march in Onitsha, Anambra in support of Peter Obi - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
5 Strike: FG should sign renegotiated agreement with ASUU immediately – Falana - Core TV News, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Bauchi Gov Drops Deputy, Unveils Jatau As Running Mate - Leadership, 19 hours ago
7 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 15 hours ago
8 $23 million Abacha loot may be re-looted – SERAP says in Letter to Buhari - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
9 Three Months After Illegal Detention, Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS, Release Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mum, Mama Biafra Without Charging Her With Any Offence - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 TASUED suspends lecturer declared wanted by ICPC for alleged abuse of office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info