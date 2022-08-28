Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NURTW leader Suleman Lawal 'Ariku' killed as cultists clash in Mile 12 area of Lagos state (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader at Mile 12, Lagos, Suleman Lawal alias Ariku, was killed on Sunday August 28, after violence broke out in the area.

 

The Natio

57 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Moment NURTW Leader Suleman Lawal Tori News:
Moment NURTW Leader Suleman Lawal 'Ariku' Was Killed By Cultists At Mile 12 Area of Lagos State (Video)
Suleman Lawal, NURTW Leader killed as cultists clash in Mile 12, Lagos Nigeria Gist Reel:
Suleman Lawal, NURTW Leader killed as cultists clash in Mile 12, Lagos Nigeria
NURTW leader Suleman Lawal Naija Parrot:
NURTW leader Suleman Lawal 'Ariku' killed as cultists clash in Mile 12 area of Lagos state (video)


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Ghana threaten Nigeria’s progress again as Black Galaxies defeat Super Eagles B - SoccerNet Nigeria, 14 hours ago
3 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Three dead, four injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, rains from Monday - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Thousands march in Onitsha, Anambra in support of Peter Obi - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
7 Community members tie and flog widow after her late husband's brother's wife accused her of being a witch (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Strike: FG should sign renegotiated agreement with ASUU immediately – Falana - Core TV News, 21 hours ago
9 2023: Bauchi Gov Drops Deputy, Unveils Jatau As Running Mate - Leadership, 21 hours ago
10 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info