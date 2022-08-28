Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions as man proposes to lover at Peter Obi's rally in Onitsha [Video]
Vanguard News  - A video of a man proposing to his lover at Peter Obi's political rally in Onitsha on Sunday, 29th August has gone viral on social media.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man proposes to woman at Peter Obi rally in Onitsha (Watch video) Correct NG:
Man proposes to woman at Peter Obi rally in Onitsha (Watch video)
Man proposes to lady at Peter Obi rally in Onitsha [Video] Gist Lovers:
Man proposes to lady at Peter Obi rally in Onitsha [Video]
Man proposes to woman at Peter Obi rally in Onitsha (Watch video) Naija on Point:
Man proposes to woman at Peter Obi rally in Onitsha (Watch video)
Man proposes to his girlfriend at Peter Obi’s rally in Onitsha Gist Reel:
Man proposes to his girlfriend at Peter Obi’s rally in Onitsha


   More Picks
1 We?re still searching for Deborah?s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers - Sokoto police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Ghana threaten Nigeria’s progress again as Black Galaxies defeat Super Eagles B - SoccerNet Nigeria, 14 hours ago
3 Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Three dead, four injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, rains from Monday - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Thousands march in Onitsha, Anambra in support of Peter Obi - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
7 Community members tie and flog widow after her late husband's brother's wife accused her of being a witch (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Strike: FG should sign renegotiated agreement with ASUU immediately – Falana - Core TV News, 21 hours ago
9 2023: Bauchi Gov Drops Deputy, Unveils Jatau As Running Mate - Leadership, 21 hours ago
10 Kwankwaso excited as large crowd defies downpour to welcome him in Maiduguri - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info