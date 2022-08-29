Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Groom, Five Wedding Guests Die, 8 Hospitalised In Mysterious Circumstances In Enugu Community
Sahara Reporters  - Residents of Akutara village in Adani community, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State have been thrown into mourning following the mysterious death of six villagers. The incident, SaharaReporters gathered, happened on Saturday. Community ...

5 hours ago
