Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, sacks Special Adviser over alleged incompetence
Ripples Nigeria
- Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has terminated the appointment of one of his Special Advisers, Kabiru Sahabi Liman, over alleged gross incompetence.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Zamfara: Matawalle sacks Special Adviser for gross incompetence
Peoples Gazette:
Matawalle sacks special adviser for gross incompetence
Tori News:
Gov Matawalle Sacks Special Adviser For Gross Incompetence
Naija News:
Zamfara: Gov Matawalle Sacks Special Adviser Over Alleged Gross Incompetence
