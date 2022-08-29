Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian soldier reunites with his mother after one year on frontline (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian soldier has shared a video which captured an emotional moment he reunited with his mother after one year on the frontline. The soldier was spotted in the video marching towards his mother before they embraced each other.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian soldier reunites with his mother after one year on frontline (video)
The Info NG:
Heartwarming moment soldier reunited with his mum after a year of fighting Boko Haram (Video)
Tori News:
Emotional Moment A Nigerian Soldier Reunited With His Mother After one Year On Frontline (Video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian soldier reunites with his mother after one year on frontline (video)
Correct NG:
Heartwarming moment soldier reunited with his mum after a year of fighting Boko Haram (Video)
Naija News:
After One Year On The Frontline, Nigerian Soldier Emotionally Reunites With His Mother – Nigerians React
Edujandon:
Nigerian soldier reunites with his mother after one year on frontline (video)
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian soldier reunites with his mother after one year on frontline (video)
Gist Reel:
Nigerian soldier reunited with his mum after one year in frontlines
More Picks
1
Nigerian soldier reunites with his mother after one year on frontline (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Groom and five others found dead after traditional wedding in Enugu community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Reactions as man proposes to lover at Peter Obi's rally in Onitsha [Video] -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
4
Huge tragedy as dismissed Zamfara Emir, Atiku dies in Dubai -
Legit,
6 hours ago
5
Ghana threaten Nigeria’s progress again as Black Galaxies defeat Super Eagles B -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
19 hours ago
6
Fake army captain who poses as a modeling agent to rob female models apprehended in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
7
Community members tie and flog widow after her late husband's brother's wife accused her of being a witch (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
TASUED suspends lecturer declared wanted by ICPC for alleged abuse of office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
2023: Why Nigeria can’t leave Shettima in charge of security – PDP -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
10
MTV VMAs 2022: See full list of winners -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
