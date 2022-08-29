Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Flood: Over 100 households affected in Benue – SEMA
News photo News Diary Online  - By Emmanuel Antswen  The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said that no fewer than 100 households were affected by flood in Makurdi, the state capital, following recent rainfalls.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

