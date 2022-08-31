Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nengi’s Range Rover reportedly seized by EFCC over alleged link to fraud
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Reality TV star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson’s Range Rover has been allegedly seized by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC). EFCC seized the ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

EFCC allegedly confiscates 37M Range Rover of Ex-BBNaija star, Nengi ⋆ The Herald:
EFCC allegedly confiscates 37M Range Rover of Ex-BBNaija star, Nengi ⋆
Nengi’s Range Rover Allegedly Bought By Suspected Fraudster Has Been Seized by EFCC Tori News:
Nengi’s Range Rover Allegedly Bought By Suspected Fraudster Has Been Seized by EFCC
EFCC seizes Range Rover of reality show star, Nengi over alleged links with Ponzi scheme operator The Street Journal:
EFCC seizes Range Rover of reality show star, Nengi over alleged links with Ponzi scheme operator
EFCC Allegedly Seize Nengi’s Range Rover For Being Linked To Ponzi Scheme Operator The Will:
EFCC Allegedly Seize Nengi’s Range Rover For Being Linked To Ponzi Scheme Operator
Fans react as Nengi ‘becomes’ a tout hours after EFCC allegedly confiscated her Range Rover Kemi Filani Blog:
Fans react as Nengi ‘becomes’ a tout hours after EFCC allegedly confiscated her Range Rover


   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian Fighter Jets Reportedly Kill 49 Boko Haram Fighters In Separate Camps - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
8 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
9 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info