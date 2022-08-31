Nengi’s Range Rover reportedly seized by EFCC over alleged link to fraud

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Reality TV star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson’s Range Rover has been allegedly seized by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC). EFCC seized the ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogReality TV star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson’s Range Rover has been allegedly seized by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC). EFCC seized the ...



News Credibility Score: 94%