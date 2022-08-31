Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria elections: What Peter Obi must do to become president – Ajulo
News photo Daily Post  - Constitutional lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, needs more than social media endorsement to win the 2023 presidential election.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Peter Obi needs tangible not social media votes to win – Ajulo The Nation:
Peter Obi needs tangible not social media votes to win – Ajulo
2023 elections: What Peter Obi must do to become president – Ajulo The Eagle Online:
2023 elections: What Peter Obi must do to become president – Ajulo
How Peter Obi Can Become Nigeria’s President, By Kayode Ajulo Yes International! Magazine:
How Peter Obi Can Become Nigeria’s President, By Kayode Ajulo
What Peter Obi Must Do To Win 2023 Presidential Election - Ajulo Naija News:
What Peter Obi Must Do To Win 2023 Presidential Election - Ajulo


   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian Fighter Jets Reportedly Kill 49 Boko Haram Fighters In Separate Camps - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
8 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
9 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info