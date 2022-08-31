Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


There’re consequences for manipulating politics with religion, warns Bishop Kukah
News photo Vanguard News  - By Biodun Busari The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Matthew Kukah has cautioned that using religion to manipulate politics will have grave

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kukah warns against using religion for politics The Punch:
Kukah warns against using religion for politics
Playing politics with religion has devastating effect – Bishop Kukah #Hinnamnor #Kherson #nakedfornux Bishop Kukah noted that just as it happened in Germany during the reign of Adolf Hitler, such moves by politicians in the country would come with a ... Daily Times:
Playing politics with religion has devastating effect – Bishop Kukah #Hinnamnor #Kherson #nakedfornux Bishop Kukah noted that just as it happened in Germany during the reign of Adolf Hitler, such moves by politicians in the country would come with a ...
Playing Politics With Religion Has Devastating Effect – Bishop Kukah Reveals Naija Loaded:
Playing Politics With Religion Has Devastating Effect – Bishop Kukah Reveals
There’s Consequence For Using Religion To Manipulate Politics - Bishop Kukah Tori News:
There’s Consequence For Using Religion To Manipulate Politics - Bishop Kukah


   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info