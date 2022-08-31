Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo NUJ inaugurates screening committee ahead of December election
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Oyo NUJ inaugurates screening committee ahead of December election

Ahead of the union’s election scheduled for December this year, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council, has inaugurated a five-man ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oyo NUJ inaugurates committee ahead of December election Daily Post:
Oyo NUJ inaugurates committee ahead of December election
Oyo NUJ Inaugurates Screening Committee For 2022 Elections Independent:
Oyo NUJ Inaugurates Screening Committee For 2022 Elections
Oyo NUJ inaugurates credentials/screening committee for 2022 election Prompt News:
Oyo NUJ inaugurates credentials/screening committee for 2022 election
Oyo NUJ Inaugurates Screening Committee For 2022 Election Inside Oyo:
Oyo NUJ Inaugurates Screening Committee For 2022 Election


   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info