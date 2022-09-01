Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Transfer: Nigerian forward, Maja set to join Birmingham City
Daily Post  - Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham City are set to sign Nigeria forward Josh Maja from Girondins Bordeaux on a permanent deal. Maja, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, will pen a five-year contract with the Blues. The 23-year-old missed ...

22 hours ago
