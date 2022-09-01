Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency to Ortom: You lied against security system
Daily Trust  - The Presidency on Wednesday challenged Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to either name the military personnel who told him that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against the herdsmen responsible for recent violence ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Presidency replies Ortom, says his lies insult nation’s security system Prompt News:
Presidency replies Ortom, says his lies insult nation’s security system
Presidency replies Ortom, says his lies insult nation News Verge:
Presidency replies Ortom, says his lies insult nation's security system — NEWSVERGE
‘Ortoms lies insult national security system’ – Presidency News Diary Online:
‘Ortoms lies insult national security system’ – Presidency
Presidency replies Ortom, says his lies insult nation’s security system Pulse Nigeria:
Presidency replies Ortom, says his lies insult nation’s security system
Stop Insulting Nigeria’s Security System, Presidency Tells Ortom Yes International! Magazine:
Stop Insulting Nigeria’s Security System, Presidency Tells Ortom


   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info