Presidency to Ortom: You lied against security system

1
NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria,
19 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit,
5 hours ago
5
"70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit,
7 hours ago
8
We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
9
Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi - Tori News,
9 hours ago