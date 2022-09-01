Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ASUU Strike: Buhari Told To Sell 8 Presidential Jets, And Pay ASUU
Naija Loaded  - President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised on resolving the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU. Buhari was urged to sell eight jets in his presidential fleet and use the proceeds to meet the demands of ASUU ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi - Tori News, 9 hours ago
