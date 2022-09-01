Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi
News photo Tori News  - Kwankwaso was in Lokoja, the state capital to inaugurate the party’s secretariat and his campaign offices.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kwankwaso Booed, Pelted With Sachet Water In Kogi Leadership:
Kwankwaso Booed, Pelted With Sachet Water In Kogi
Kwankwaso not pelted by hoodlums - Campaign organisation The Punch:
Kwankwaso not pelted by hoodlums - Campaign organisation
2023: Kwankwaso booed, stoned in Kogi by NNPP members Daily Post:
2023: Kwankwaso booed, stoned in Kogi by NNPP members
Angry Youths Boo Kwakwanso, Pelt Him With Pure Water Sachets In Kogi Information Nigeria:
Angry Youths Boo Kwakwanso, Pelt Him With Pure Water Sachets In Kogi
2023: Hoodlums attack Kwankwaso during visit to Kogi, throw sachets of water at him The Street Journal:
2023: Hoodlums attack Kwankwaso during visit to Kogi, throw sachets of water at him
Hoodlums Boo, Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachet Water In Kogi The Will:
Hoodlums Boo, Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachet Water In Kogi
2023: NNPP Members In Kogi State, Boo and Stone Kwankwaso Anaedo Online:
2023: NNPP Members In Kogi State, Boo and Stone Kwankwaso


   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info