Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trapped funds: Emirates halts Nigerian flights, to resume September 11
Daily Trust  - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline, Emirates, on Thursday suspended flights to Nigeria as earlier announced over the difficulty in repatriating funds from ticket sales.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

$265m: Emirates makes U-turn, to resume flights The Punch:
$265m: Emirates makes U-turn, to resume flights
Emirates Airlines To Resume Flights Operation In Nigeria From 11th September TVC News Nigeria:
Emirates Airlines To Resume Flights Operation In Nigeria From 11th September
Sahara Reporters:
Emirates To Resume Nigerian Flights September 11 Over Trapped Funds' Controversy
Emirates resumes flights operation in Nigeria News Wire NGR:
Emirates resumes flights operation in Nigeria
Emirates resumes flights operation in Nigeria after CBN intervention Pulse Nigeria:
Emirates resumes flights operation in Nigeria after CBN intervention
Emirates Resumes Flights Operation In Nigeria | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Emirates Resumes Flights Operation In Nigeria | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info